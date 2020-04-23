U'khand govt suffering from administrative paralysis: Cong

Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Thursday accused the state government of "administrative paralysis" amid the lockdown, saying people were forced to knock at the doors of the Uttarakhand High Court to have all their problems solved. "At a time when the state government should take administrative steps keeping in mind the needs of every section, it looks totally paralysed. In every matter people have to knock at the doors of the Uttarakhand High Court to prompt the government into action," Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh said in a joint statement here. They claimed that in at least three important matters of public interest in a week's time the high court had to intervene to get the government going Citing instances, they said in the first case the high court had to direct the state government to install enough ventilators in hospitals designated to deal with COVID-19 cases.

In the second, it had to ask the state government to pay at least 50 per cent of the dues to sugarcane and wheat growers within 48 hours and get back to the court with details of the action taken by April 24. In the third case, the high court on Wednesday asked the state government to either pay the remuneration of bhojan matas and anganwadi volunteers witheld for months within 48 hours or explain why their payment was getting delayed, the Congress leaders said.

They said around 20,000 people from Uttarakhand stranded outside the state due to the lockdown are desperate to return home but the state government has no clue what it should do about them, they said. Accusing the state government of sitting idle over a serious matter like this, they said it should come immediately into action or else people will be forced to go to court again.

