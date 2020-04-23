Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand govt suffering from administrative paralysis: Cong

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:56 IST
U'khand govt suffering from administrative paralysis: Cong

Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Thursday accused the state government of "administrative paralysis" amid the lockdown, saying people were forced to knock at the doors of the Uttarakhand High Court to have all their problems solved. "At a time when the state government should take administrative steps keeping in mind the needs of every section, it looks totally paralysed. In every matter people have to knock at the doors of the Uttarakhand High Court to prompt the government into action," Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh said in a joint statement here. They claimed that in at least three important matters of public interest in a week's time the high court had to intervene to get the government going Citing instances, they said in the first case the high court had to direct the state government to install enough ventilators in hospitals designated to deal with COVID-19 cases.

In the second, it had to ask the state government to pay at least 50 per cent of the dues to sugarcane and wheat growers within 48 hours and get back to the court with details of the action taken by April 24. In the third case, the high court on Wednesday asked the state government to either pay the remuneration of bhojan matas and anganwadi volunteers witheld for months within 48 hours or explain why their payment was getting delayed, the Congress leaders said.

They said around 20,000 people from Uttarakhand stranded outside the state due to the lockdown are desperate to return home but the state government has no clue what it should do about them, they said. Accusing the state government of sitting idle over a serious matter like this, they said it should come immediately into action or else people will be forced to go to court again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

VRDLs in pvt medical colleges can be used for testing: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday said the government can consider making operational Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories VRDL centres in private medical colleges for speedy testing of coronavirus infection. Justice N W Sambre of the...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Varun Dhawan invites his fans for virtual birthday celebration

A day ahead of his birthday, actor Varun Dhawan on Thursday invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, Who says, ...

COVID-19 cases rise to 214 in Dharavi, toll mounts to 13

A total of 25 new coronavirus cases and a death have been reported in Dharavi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 214 while the death toll rose to 13 in the locality. One death and 25 new coronavirus positive cases have been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020