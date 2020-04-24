Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:23 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:11 p.m.

A clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:07 p.m.

COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors, says global airlines' grouping IATA. 12:02 p.m.

COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi. 11:19 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79 percent cases locally transmitted. 11:16 a.m.

International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 percent in April due to COVID-19: UN. 10:29 a.m.

4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala. 10:03 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 touches 718; a number of cases climb to 23,077 in India. 9:53 a.m.

Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since Depression. 9:12 a.m.

Three trainee soldier craftsmen in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. 9:03 a.m.

US President Donald Trump bats for the phased reopening of the US economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

SC grants 3-week protection to journalist Arnab Goswami

The Supreme Court Friday granted protection against any coercive steps for three weeks to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with some FIRs lodged against him in various states for alleged defamatory statements made dur...

Virtual Kolkata zoo tour for people at home during lockdown

In a bid to enable people confined to home during the ongoing lockdown to see animals in the zoo here, the West Bengal forest department launched an app through which one can witness various moods of reptiles, mammals and birds, an official...

Funeral of COVID-19 victim held amid protest in Karnataka

The funeral of a 75-year-old woman, who died of COVID-19, was held amid opposition from local people in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The final rites of the woman from Kasba village were held at the Hindu Ru...

Pak Army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army on Friday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson saidAt about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020