Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 12:23 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:11 p.m.
A clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:07 p.m.
COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors, says global airlines' grouping IATA. 12:02 p.m.
COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi. 11:19 a.m.
Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79 percent cases locally transmitted. 11:16 a.m.
International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 percent in April due to COVID-19: UN. 10:29 a.m.
4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala. 10:03 a.m.
The death toll due to COVID-19 touches 718; a number of cases climb to 23,077 in India. 9:53 a.m.
Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since Depression. 9:12 a.m.
Three trainee soldier craftsmen in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. 9:03 a.m.
US President Donald Trump bats for the phased reopening of the US economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Donald Trump
- COVID
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Pakistan
- IATA
- Gujarat
- Kerala
ALSO READ
Man held for assaulting two women doctors in Delhi
Tablighi Jamaat faces criticism in Pakistan for COVID-19 spread
PCB to conduct online fitness tests of Pakistan players, drills include 'Yo-Yo'
Strict legal action against violators: Delhi Police announces in 'sealed' Bengali Market
'Blamed us for spreading coronavirus and hit us,' say female doctors assaulted in Delhi's Gautam Nagar