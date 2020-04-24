Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 12:11 p.m.

A clinical trial of plasma therapy conducted on four COVID-19 patients; results satisfactory: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 12:07 p.m.

COVID-19 crisis likely to hit 29 lakh jobs in Indian aviation, dependent sectors, says global airlines' grouping IATA. 12:02 p.m.

COVID-19's biggest lesson is to become self-reliant: PM Modi. 11:19 a.m.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise to 11,155; 79 percent cases locally transmitted. 11:16 a.m.

International passenger capacity for India reduced by 89 percent in April due to COVID-19: UN. 10:29 a.m.

4-month old COVID-19 positive girl baby dies in Kerala. 10:03 a.m.

The death toll due to COVID-19 touches 718; a number of cases climb to 23,077 in India. 9:53 a.m.

Virus pushes US unemployment towards highest since Depression. 9:12 a.m.

Three trainee soldier craftsmen in Gujarat test positive for coronavirus. 9:03 a.m.

US President Donald Trump bats for the phased reopening of the US economy.

