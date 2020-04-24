Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramzan: Mumbai cops to use drones to enforce lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 19:11 IST
Ramzan: Mumbai cops to use drones to enforce lockdown

Drones will be used to enforce the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak to ensure there are no violations in Mumbai during the month of Ramzan that begins on Saturday, a police official said. Drones will be used to monitor if people gather on terraces of buildings and around mosques to break fasts or offer prayers, he said.

Religious leaders have been spoken to and they have assured cooperation, he added. People are being told to observe rituals keeping in mind the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak, and help will be taken from NGOs etc to deliver food to those staying in red zone containments areas, said Mumbai police spokesperson Pranay Ashok.

"There will be adequate police deployment during this period, including personnel from State Reserve Police Force, Riot Control Police, Quick Response Teams. Drones will be used to check if people are gathering on terraces of buildings or mosques to break fasts or offer prayers," he added..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Southern European yields reverse course; Italy ratings test looms

Southern European bond yields fell by about 10 basis points on Friday as markets remained focused on European Central Bank action to mitigate euro zone economic stress and prevent Italys credit rating from tumbling into junk territory. Yiel...

JIPMER to test suspected COVID-19 patients' samples from MP

Puducherry, Apr 24 PTI The Madhya Pradesh government has sent to Centrally administered JIPMER here for testing 1,500 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from that state. The samples were brought on Friday to JIPMER by a special chartere...

First time village head in UP's Basti interacts with PM

A first time village head in Uttar Pradeshs Basti district on Friday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on lockdown and sanitation measures implemented in the area. During the video-conference that lasted for nearly four minutes, Varsha ...

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589 death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day BMC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020