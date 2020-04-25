Consumption of electricity dips in Uttrakhand during lockdown

The countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a sharp decline in the consumption of electricity in Uttarakhand, an official said. B.C.K. Mishra, managing director at state-owned Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) says there has been a decline in the consumption of electricity in the entire country due to the lockdown.

"There are industrial and commercial consumers who consume the most electricity, their demand has considerably reduced. Due to which there is a lot of problems we are facing. Nowadays electricity is cheap because there is no demand, the situation is the same in the entire country as it is in Uttarakhand," said Mishra. The nationwide lockdown was extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)