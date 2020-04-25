Left Menu
20 students on way to Telangana held in Nanded, quarantined

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST
20 students on way to Telangana held in Nanded, quarantined

Police on Saturday intercepted a road tanker carrying 20 students in Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said. These students were travelling to their native state Telangana despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said, adding that they all were sent to the civil hospital in Nanded where they will be placed under quarantine.

The students had already covered a distance of about 165 kms from Jalna in Marathwada region by hiding inside the empty water supply tanker before the police intercepted the vehicle, he said. "These students were stuck in Jalna, where they wanted to do some agriculture-related course, due to the lockdown," he added.

Police have booked the tanker driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, an officer told PTI..

