20 students on way to Telangana held in Nanded, quarantined

20 students on way to Telangana held in Nanded, quarantinedPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 17:43 IST
Police on Saturday intercepted a road tanker carrying 20 students in Nanded in Maharashtra, an official said. These students were travelling to their native state Telangana despite the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said, adding that they all were sent to the civil hospital in Nanded where they will be placed under quarantine.
The students had already covered a distance of about 165 kms from Jalna in Marathwada region by hiding inside the empty water supply tanker before the police intercepted the vehicle, he said. "These students were stuck in Jalna, where they wanted to do some agriculture-related course, due to the lockdown," he added.
Police have booked the tanker driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act, an officer told PTI..
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalna
- Maharashtra
- Nanded
- Telangana
- Marathwada
- Motor Vehicles Act
ALSO READ
Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
34,010 FIRs in Maharashtra for lockdown violation
Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra reaches 1,574
Maharashtra Health Minister raises issue of certification of coronavirus protective gear with Harsh Vardhan
With 210 persons testing positive on Friday, number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,574: state health department. PTI MR KRK KRK