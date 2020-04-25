Left Menu
Rotary Club of Delhi Heritage hands over 5,000 masks each to Kendriya Bhandar, Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:52 IST
The Rotary Club of Delhi Heritage handed over 5,000 reusable masks each to the Kendriya Bhandar and the Delhi Police on Saturday. According to a statement, the club is supplying around 50,000 reusable masks for distribution, in coordination with the PIB, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to help the people by donating relief material during the COVID-19 crisis.

It stated that the face masks have been made by women tailors working from home during the ongoing lockdown. The statement said that Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, Principal Director General of PIB, and Rajeev Jain, ADG of PIB, handed over 5,000 masks each to New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal and Kendriya Bhandar CMD Mukesh Kumar at the National Media Centre here.

Jain handed over the masks on behalf of the Rotary Club of Delhi Heritage. Rakesh Jain, president of Rotary Heritage, was present on the occasion, it added..

