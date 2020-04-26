Six new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total climbs to 100

The number of coronavirus cases in Odisha climbed to 100 on Saturday as six more people tested positive for the infection in the state's Jajpur district, officials said. All the fresh cases are people with a travel history to Kolkata. Their contact tracing has begun, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Five of these patients are from Dasrathpur block of Jajpur, the district administration said on Twitter. According to the officials, Odisha has 65 active COVID-19 cases. While 34 patients have recovered from coronavirus, a 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar succumbed to it on April 6.

Of the total 100 cases, 46 were reported from Khurda, which includes Bhubaneswar, 18 from Jajpur, 16 from Bhadrak, 10 from Balasore, three from Sudargarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, and one each from Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Puri. The Health and Family Welfare Department said five of the state's 10 districts that have reported coronavirus infections have no active cases left.

The districts with no active cases are Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal. "All active cases of the remaining five districts are stable and are expected to recover well," an official said.

A total of 20,599 samples have been tested till April 24 midnight in eight laboratories, the official said. The state government has imposed a complete shutdown for 60 hours from 10 pm on Thursday till April 26 in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore districts in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases.