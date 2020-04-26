Bureaucratic reshuffle: Health Secretary Preeti Sudan gets 3-month extension

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, who was due to superannuate this month-end, was on Sunday given a three-month extension in service as the Centre effected a major top-level bureaucratic reshuffle. The move assumes significance as the Health Ministry is at the forefront of India’s battle against the novel coronavirus. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a three-month extension in Sudan's service, beyond the date of her superannuation, i.e. April 30, a Personnel Ministry order said.

She will continue to function as the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare during the period, it said. In other secretary-level reshuffle, Rural Development Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Health and Family Welfare Department in the rank of secretary.

He is likely to take over as the secretary of the department after Sudan completes her extended tenure.. Nagendra Nath Sinha will be the new secretary of Rural Development Department. He is at present Secretary, Department of Border Management in the Home Ministry.

Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Special Secretary and Establishment Officer in the Department of Personnel and Training, will be Secretary in the Ministry of Steel. He is a 1987-batch IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre. Tarun Kapoor, the Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has been appointed Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in place of M M Kutty, who superannuates this month-end.

Tarun Bajaj, Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Education and Literacy. She is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre.