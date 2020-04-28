Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:43 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at 11.00 am today. Indian Army is retaliating. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Poonch
- Shahpur
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
IMF to consider $1.4 bn loan to Pakistan after Imran Khan seeks help to tackle COVID-19 economic fallout
'God is with us': Many Muslims in Pakistan flout the coronavirus ban in mosques
Pakistan fails to cater to needs of PoK residents amid COVID-19 outbreak
Pakistan Supreme Court takes Imran Khan govt to task over COVID-19 measures