Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Contol (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:43 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan was initiated at 11.00 am today. Indian Army is retaliating. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

