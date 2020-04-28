Left Menu
Maha: 13,448 industrial units get permission to restart

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:30 IST
As many as 13,448 industrial units in Maharashtra have obtained permission to resume operations, Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Tuesday. The Union government had advised the states to allow resumption of industrial activities, which came to a standstill after lockdown due to coronavirus kicked in, from April 20.

The issue was also discussed in the latest video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of various states, and Modi had asked the states to frame their own policies on relaxation of norms. "The MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) has been issuing permissions based on self-declared information from the industries," Desai said.

"The state industries department has received over 25,000 applications so far, and permissions have been given to 13,448 units," he added. While resuming operations, the industrial units will have to strictly maintain social distancing, arrange temporary accommodation for employees (so that they don't need to travel by pubic transport) and make available sanitisers.

"Workers should get some work and with resumption of industrial activity, there will be some movement in the current situation of stagnation," Desai said. According to local sources, small-scale industrial units have started operations in areas in the state which have not been impacted by the pandemic.

