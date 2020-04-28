Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 5:51 p.m.

Three doctors of Ahmedabad's SVP Hospital test positive for coronavirus. 5:32 p.m.

Haryana’s borders with Delhi are ‘sealed’ with essential services allowed, state home minister Anil Vij says. 5:24 p.m.

Eighty-year-old COVID-19 positive woman dies in Jammu and Kashmir as total deaths in the UT due to the pandemic touches eight. 5:03 p.m.

No evidence yet to support that plasma therapy can be used for COVID-19 treatment, Health Ministry says. 4:53 p.m.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat says 1,171 industrial units allowed to operate since April 20 in the state. 4:41 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Indore Central Jail rises to 19. 4:37 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in UP climb to 2,043 as 57 new cases are reported. 4:30 p.m.

Oncologists fear delayed cancer diagnosis and stage migration amid COVID-19 crisis. 4:10 p.m.

Four employees in Maharashtra secretariat test positive for coronavirus. 4:06 p.m.

Efforts made by a teacher giving online classes are more than those required in the physical classroom, the Delhi HC observed while refusing to direct private schools not to charge tuition fees during the lockdown period. 3:39 p.m.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has identified 15 places including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad as "high case load". 3:29 p.m.

DCW counsellor and driver placed under quarantine after rescue of woman later found COVID-19 positive. 3:00 p.m. Indians still in Wuhan say asymptomatic cases raise fears of second wave of coronavirus.

2:56 p.m. Mumbai cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave, in view of the deaths of three policemen in the last three days due to COVID-19 disease.

2:35 p.m. Two city police personnel and a flower vendor at the Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for the coronavirus.

2:29 p.m. BJP MLA in UP caught on video telling people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors.

2:18 p.m. UK to hold a minute's silence for COVID-19 healthcare victims.

2:12 p.m. Urgent need for measures to prevent economy from falling into slumber, says industrialist Sajjan Jindal.

2:01 p.m. Singapore reports 528 new coronavirus cases, majority of them linked to foreign workers.

1:58 p.m. The 73-year-old mother and wife of a police constable have tested positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai, official says.

1:44 p.m. Hazur Sahib Gurudwara on alert as eight pilgrims contract COVID-19.

1:37 p.m. NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after staffer tests COVID-19 positive.

1:07 p.m. Over 2 million people download contact tracing app in Australia.

12:47 p.m. China says it is deeply concerned about ICMR's decision to not use COVID-19 test kits from two Chinese firms.

12:40 p.m. Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Karnataka as total infections rises to 520 in the state.

12:05 p.m. Kumartuli idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga puja organisers from abroad cancel orders.

12:01 p.m. Eighty two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in AP, tally touches 1,259.

11:24 a.m. A 31-year-old Indian man, who was apprehended on the suspicion of illegally crossing into America through the US-Mexico border, has tested positive for the COVID-19, becoming the first individual in the border protection agency's custody to be infected with the virus.

11:23 a.m. Cops who arrested rioters in Bengaluru test negative for COVID-19.

11:16 a.m. Two people test positive for coronavirus in Santkabirnagar district in UP.

11:14 a.m. A policeman was injured when some locals allegedly threw stones at security personnel trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city. 11:11 a.m.

Loss of smell may indicate mild to moderate COVID-19, study says. 11:05 a.m.

ITI develops protective device for frontline health professionals. 10:59 a.m.

1,658 held in Manipur for violating curfew and lockdown norms and fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was collected, officials say. 10:58 a.m.

People who have very mild symptoms of coronavirus or those pre-symptomatic can opt for home isolation if they have the requisite self-isolation facility, the Union Health ministry says. 10:56 a.m.

Six Thailand nationals, arrested for violating visa norms and were undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a government hospital in Erode were discharged and shifted to Chennai prison, police say. 10:22 a.m.

Extremists are taking advantage of global COVID-19 lockdowns to recruit youths online, UN chief Antonio Guterres says. 10:21 a.m.

Beijing is set to shut coronavirus special hospital after clearing all cases. 9:37 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 934 in country as cases climb to 29,435, Union Health Ministry says. 8:59 a.m.

US President Donald Trump says the country is doing 'very serious' investigation against China..