Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 80,000 lockdown offences registered in Maha: Deshmukh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:52 IST
Over 80,000 lockdown offences registered in Maha: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said 81,063 lockdown-related offences were registered in the state and at least 16,548 people were arrested in these cases. According to an official release, 81,063 offences were registered from March 22 till date.

As many as 159 incidents of attacks on policemen were reported in the state, in which 535 persons were arrested for their involvement, the Home Minister said. In the release, Deshmukh reiterated that stricter action will be taken against those involved in attacks on policemen and health workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Fines worth over Rs 2.85 crore were imposed in various cases during this period, while the police received 79,901 calls on the helpline number '100' during the lockdown, he said. The police traced and isolated 618 persons, who were stamped for home quarantine, he said, adding that at present, 1,55,076 have been quarantined.

At least 49,113 vehicles were seized for flouting the lockdown norms, he said. Meanwhile, Deshmukh condoled the death of three policemen, who succumbed to COVID-19 and said 14 officials and 85 personnel have tested positive for the infection.

The government has reserved two hospitals in the city for policemen who have contracted the infection, he said. A total of 4,97,256 people were put up at 4,785 relief camps in the state, the minister added.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. House face off in court over subpoena power

U.S. appeals court judges grilled a Trump administration lawyer on Tuesday about its arguments that the House of Representatives cannot sue to enforce subpoenas demanding testimony or documents. Holding arguments by phone, the U.S. Court of...

French soccer, other sports competitions will not resume before September - PM

French professional soccer, rugby and other league sports will not be allowed to return before September, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday, in comments that appeared to call an end to their 2019-20 seasons.The French football...

Mamata realised 'solo show' not working, formed panel to deal with COVID-19 crisis: WB BJP

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said she formed a four-member panel to combat the COVID-19 menace, after realising that her solo show wasnt working and the situation was get...

Irrfan Khan admitted to Mumbai hospital ICU with colon infection

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a city hospital with a colon infection, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The 53-year-old, who is at the Kokilaben Dhir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020