Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances:  PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 14:34 IST
Irrfan will be remembered for his versatile performances:  PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums

Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre, Modi said on Twitter. "He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said. Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 54.

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Vuelta decides planned Dutch start is 'bridge too far'

This years Vuelta will not start in the Netherlands as planned, organisers of one of cyclings Grand Tours announced on Wednesday. The Vuelta, or Tour of Spain, was scheduled to begin on August 14 in Utrecht and finish on September 6 in Madr...

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a healthy baby boy, delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday. The birth is believed to be slightly premature but both mother and bab...

Virus lockdown worsens suffering for Johannesburg beggars

Inock Mukanhairi shows the small amount of food that he has for himself, his wife, Angeline, and five children barely enough to make it through another week of South Africas strict coronavirus lockdown. The 58-year-old and his wife are bot...

Vivo India donates 15,000 PPE suits, 50,000 litres of sanitizer

Smartphone maker Vivo India has donated 15,000 PPE suits and 50,000 litre of sanitizer to the central government to protect caregivers and healthcare professionals from coronavirus, the company said on Wednesday. Several health workers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020