Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed PESB chief

Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar appointed PESB chiefPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:28 IST
Former finance secretary Rajiv Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the government's head hunter for public sector undertakings
Kumar, a 1984-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, retired as the finance secretary in February this year. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved his appointment to the post for a period of three years, according to a Personnel Ministry order
He has been appointed in place of Kapil Dev Tripathi who has recently taken over as the Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.
