Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not considering withdrawal of lockdown now: Tripura CM

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:23 IST
Not considering withdrawal of lockdown now: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said the state government is not considering withdrawal of the ongoing lockdown in near future but will weigh options to relax some restrictions in a phased manner. He said it is impossible to "resume inter-state bus, train or air services immediately after May 3", the date till which the nationwide lockdown has been extended.

"We do not find any way to withdraw the lockdown as it is the only viable mean to break the chain of the coronavirus outbreak. It seems we have to continue with the lockdown and we have to withdraw some restrictions in a phased manner," Deb said on Wednesday evening after an all-party meeting convened by the state government. Eighteen political parties including the ruling BJP, its ally the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), the CPI(M), the Congress and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) had participated in the meeting.

"It is impossible to resume inter-state bus, train or air services after May 3. People have to accept the lockdown. All the political parties in the state were briefed about the COVID-19 situation in the state," Deb said, adding that "no political party" has stressed on immediate withdrawal of the lockdown.

CPI(M) politburo member and leader of the Opposition Manik Sarkar and Tripura Pradesh Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas among others had attended the meeting. "Almost all poor people of the state have received financial benefits ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 along with free ration during the lockdown," the chief minister said.

Deb said the state government has taken several initiatives to revive the economy, which has been hit by the ongoing lockdown. "Fifty out of 75 industrial units here have started operations. Primary sectors like agriculture are also working," he said.

Last week, Deb had said the state became coronavirus- free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. Senior minister Ratan Lal Nath said the state has adequate stock of essential commodities like rice, wheat and sugar.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

With 7.45 lakh followers, RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter

The Reserve Bank of India is not the most powerful in terms of monetary fire power like its peers in the US and Europe but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed on Twitter. With the microblogging site emer...

We need to introspect if cricket is moving in right direction, says Holding

Looking to suck out every dollar available, cricket was suffering from overkill and the coronavirus-forced break should be used to introspect whether the game is heading in the right direction, says West Indies fast bowling great Michael Ho...

Lockdown: 57 migrants on way to hometowns on bicycles booked

A case has been registered against 57 migrants labourers who set off for their hometowns hundreds of kilometres away on bicycles from Navi Mumbai, in violation of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, a police official sai...

Covid-19 lockdown a blow to Uttarakhand's tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic has been terrible for several businesses, but tourism is among the most affected sectors. Tourism in Uttarakhand has been dealt a blow with scores of people working for this sector are now facing the brunt as there ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020