16,962 people held in Maharashtra for lockdown violations

Enforcing prohibitory orders strictly, the Maharashtra police have registered over 85,500 offences against lockdown violators across the state and arrested 16,962 people so far, an official said on Thursday. While combating COVID-19 and enforcing lockdown since late March, police have registered offences under section 188 of IPC against 85,586 persons, who violated prohibitory orders, he said.

Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code is related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. Also, 16,962 people were arrested for violation of lockdown-related norms, he said.

During the period, at least 161 police personnel, 21 of them officers, have tested coronavirus positive, he said. At least 167 cases of assault on police have been filed in the state in which 580 accused persons have been arrested so far, he said.

Police have registered 1,237 offences of illegal transportation and seized more than 50,000 vehicles during the lockdown period, he said. Police collected Rs 3.02 crore as fine for various offences during the period, he said.

At least 622 persons were detained by police for violation of quarantine norms, he added..