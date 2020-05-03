Left Menu
Development News Edition

421 coronavirus cases in Haryana so far

Haryana has so far recorded a total of 421 cases of coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:37 IST
421 coronavirus cases in Haryana so far
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana has so far recorded a total of 421 cases of coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday. The tally includes 242 patients who have recovered/discharged and five patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his clubs European ban will be overturned. The midfielder is also pleased ...

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have said a well-defined and financial incentives-based scrappage policy can help create demand in the commercial vehicles CV segment which has come come to a grinding halt. A vehicle scrappage policy is in t...

Mycobacterial w (Mw) drug trial to be conducted on 40 patients at three hospitals: PGIMER Director

The safety trail of mycobacterial w Mw drug has been completed but its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS-Delhi and Bhopal, said Dr Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh on Sunday. Mycobacterium w,...

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors in Kerala capital

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-line workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020