Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 15:44 IST
Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. "Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Five security force personnel, including a Colonel, a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists in Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday. The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)

