Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi hails mega exercise of saluting ‘corona warriors'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:55 IST
Modi hails mega exercise of saluting ‘corona warriors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the mega exercise which included fly-pasts over many cities and towns and showering of petals by military choppers on leading hospitals to pay gratitude to the front-line workers engaged in the battle against COVID-19

"Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19. Great gesture by our armed forces," Modi tweeted. The prime minister also posted a short video of military aircraft, choppers and bands engaged in expressing gratitude to the health professionals and others. Fighter jets and transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns, while military choppers showered petals on leading hospitals across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. PTI KR SRY

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi played important role in setting up of Lokpal: Govt

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who passed away on Saturday, played an important role in setting up the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal with his innovative ideas and inputs, the government said. Lokpal of India family is saddened with this l...

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut; shops selling essentials will continue to be open: Kejriwal.

Malls, cinemas, salons, market complexes, Delhi Metro will remain shut shops selling essentials will continue to be open Kejriwal....

India knows how to handle countries like Pakistan: Ram Madhav

The post-COVID19 world order will be markedly different and it will be in Pakistans own interest to change its actions like supporting terrorism, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said on Sunday, asserting that India knows how to handle such...

Guj: No relaxations in six cities during lockdown

Deviating from the Centres order granting certain relaxations in Red zones during the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning on Monday, the Gujarat government has decided against giving any relief in six cities and as man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020