Fresh guidelines issued in Odisha after lockdown extension

Following the extension of lockdown, the Odisha Government on Sunday issued revised guidelines for its strict implementation.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 03-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 22:18 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Image Credit: ANI

Following the extension of lockdown, the Odisha Government on Sunday issued revised guidelines for its strict implementation. As per the fresh guidelines, the protocol to be maintained within containment zones, "The local authority has to ensure 100 per cent coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of containment zones."

In the containment zones, the authority has to ensure strict perimeter control, establish clear entry and exit points, movement of people only for maintaining the supply of goods and services and for medical emergencies; no unchecked influx of people and transport; and record details of people moving in and out of the perimeter. On activities that are prohibited irrespective of zones, the guidelines included all domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA; all passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA; Inter-State Buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA, etc.

"The District Collector(s)/ Commissioner(s) of Municipal Corporation are required to continually assess the risk to public health, and with the primary objective of keeping the spread of COVID-19 in check, calibrate their response and impose any further restrictions as needed, in respect of activities permitted in this order, within their jurisdiction," the state government said its guidelines. (ANI)

