Pune: Hostel to be quarantine centre for Yerawada Jail inmates

A hostel close to Yerawada CentralJail in Maharashtra's Pune district has been acquiredtemporarily to quarantine prisoners in view of the coronavirusoutbreak, said Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday

He said the state prison department has been requestedto declare the hostel a temporary jail as an emergency measuredue to the outbreak

The Pune police commissioner has been asked to makenecessary arrangements for the premises, he added.