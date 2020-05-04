Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune: Hostel to be quarantine centre for Yerawada Jail inmates

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:56 IST
Pune: Hostel to be quarantine centre for Yerawada Jail inmates

A hostel close to Yerawada CentralJail in Maharashtra's Pune district has been acquiredtemporarily to quarantine prisoners in view of the coronavirusoutbreak, said Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Monday

He said the state prison department has been requestedto declare the hostel a temporary jail as an emergency measuredue to the outbreak

The Pune police commissioner has been asked to makenecessary arrangements for the premises, he added.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish cup rivals want fans at the final

The Spanish Cup finalists Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao said on Monday that they had asked the Spanish football federation RFEF to ensure the final was played with fans in the ground. The clubs said in a joint press release that they ha...

Two doctors of private nursing home contract COVID-19

Two doctors of a private nursing home here treating non-coronavirus patients were on Monday found to have contracted COVID-19, an official said. Taking the matter seriously, the district administration decided to temporary close down the nu...

Nigeria receives $311 mln of Abacha assets from United States, Jersey -attorney general

Nigeria has received more than 311 million of funds stolen from the country by former military ruler General Sani Abacha from the United States and Jersey, a statement from the African countrys attorney general said on Monday.The United Sta...

Nigeria government to evacuate over 700 citizens from the U.S

Consulate-General of Nigeria in New York has said that evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the U.S. due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is to begin on May 10, according to a news report by GhanaWeb.Consulate-General has disclosed this in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020