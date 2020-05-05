Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total 173

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:59 IST
4 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total 173

Four people, who recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 173, an official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 112. Of the four new cases, two hailed from Balasore, one from Ganjam and the other from Cuttack districts, the official said.

Cuttack last reported a COVID-19 case on April 3, while Ganjam falls in the orange zone. The new cases in the two districts are two persons who recently from Surat in Gujarat. In Balasore, the two new patients, aged 50 and 26, recently returned from West Bengal. Contact-tracing and follow-up actions are being undertaken in the three districts, the official said.

A total of 3,535 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, the highest in a day in the state, the official said. The Health Department has tested 44,663 samples so far. Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 52, followed by Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, at 47, Balasore at 23, Bhadrak at 21 and Sundargarh at 11.

Sixty people have recovered from the disease. The state has reported only one coronavirus death -- a person from Bhubaneswar who died on April 6. PTI AAM SKN RMS HMB.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three funerals: Army men killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns

An Army colonel, a major and a lance naik killed in a firefight in Kashmir were cremated Tuesday at moving funeral ceremonies, after their bodies were brought home in coffins wrapped in the tricolour. The body of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, th...

Airtel app users to get free access to ZEE5 content now for limited period

Bharti Airtels customers who have downloaded the companys mobile app will get free access to ZEE5s video entertainment content for about two months under a partnership between the two entities announced on Tuesday. Airtel Thanks app custome...

COVID-19: Toll in K'taka rises to 29; 22 new cases reported; CM reiterates appeal to migrant workers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, as the state reported two deaths and 22 new cases. Wit...

Coronavirus returns long-banned drive-in movies to Iran

The new coronavirus pandemic has brought back something unseen in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution a drive-in movie theatre. Once decried by revolutionaries for allowing too much privacy for unmarried young couples, a drive-in theatre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020