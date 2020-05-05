2,400 migrants arrive at Jaipur from Maharashtra in two trains

Two trains with 2,400 migrants of Rajasthan arrived at Jaipur from Maharashtra on Tuesday amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, officials said. The migrants, who are from different districts of Rajasthan and were stuck in different areas of Maharashtra due to the lockdown, were sent to their respective districts in buses, Jaipur Collector Jogaram said.

He said social distancing norms were followed in arrangements of receiving and sending the migrants to their areas. The migrants will have to go under quarantine either at their homes or in government facilities upon their arrival, the officer said.

Respective district collectors were informed about the arrival of the migrants who are from Ajmer, Banswara, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur,Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur and Jaipur districts..