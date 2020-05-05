Left Menu
Development News Edition

2,400 migrants arrive at Jaipur from Maharashtra in two trains

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:45 IST
2,400 migrants arrive at Jaipur from Maharashtra in two trains

Two trains with 2,400 migrants of Rajasthan arrived at Jaipur from Maharashtra on Tuesday amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown, officials said. The migrants, who are from different districts of Rajasthan and were stuck in different areas of Maharashtra due to the lockdown, were sent to their respective districts in buses, Jaipur Collector Jogaram said.

He said social distancing norms were followed in arrangements of receiving and sending the migrants to their areas. The migrants will have to go under quarantine either at their homes or in government facilities upon their arrival, the officer said.

Respective district collectors were informed about the arrival of the migrants who are from Ajmer, Banswara, Alwar, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Kota, Nagaur,Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Udaipur and Jaipur districts..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

France's early COVID-19 case may hold clues to pandemic's start

A study by French scientists which suggests a man was infected with COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases, could be important in assessing when and where the new coronavirus emerged, experts sa...

30% spike in liquor sales; industry feels strain on pipeline, asks permission for more shifts

Faced with 20-30 per cent spike in demand after liquor sales were allowed from Monday, the alcoholic beverages industry is asking state governments to allow them to operate more shifts at distilleries. Industry bodies such as the Confederat...

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020