Civic body withdraws lockdown relaxations in Mumbai

Civic body withdraws lockdown relaxations in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 22:55 IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday decided to withdraw the relaxations given from lockdown in Mumbai city, including the permission to reopen liquor shops, and declared only essential services will be available from Wednesday. In an order issued in the night, the BMC said only groceries, medical stores and chemist shops will be allowed to remain open in the city from May 6.
The relaxations given by the Maharashtra government to run certain non-essential services and shops are withdrawn, it said. In the order, the BMC expressed fear that allowing some non-essential services may lead to deterioration of the coronavirus situation in Mumbai.
Hence, the relaxations will have to be withdrawn for the city, the worst by COVID-19 in Maharashtra, it said. Highlighting the reason, the BMC said it has been observed that the number of positive cases in Mumbai has been rising and the downward trend is yet to set in.
Gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing norms will be detrimental to the control of spread of the virus, it said. The BMC expressed fear that advantages of the lockdown will be lost due to gathering of people in large numbers.
From Monday, the Maharashtra government had allowed reopening of certain non-essential services, including wine shops, which pulled large crowds across the city. Due to reopening of liquor shops, a large number of people had gathered outside such outlets without following social distancing norms, the civic body said.
The third phase of lockdown is in force till May 17. PTI KK RSY RSY
