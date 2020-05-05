Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha to play intra-state buses to ferry stranded people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 23:35 IST
Maha to play intra-state buses to ferry stranded people

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to ply about 10,000 buses to ferry stranded people from one district to another within the state amidst the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. "After the announcement of lockdown was made (on March 24), several people got stuck at distant locations from their homes. The government has now decided to ply 10,000 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for free to drop them to their native places," State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said.

He said various procedural details and standard operating procedure will be put out in the next couple of days. The government had announced some relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown, which will remain in force till May 17.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total 176 cases in state

Seven persons, six of whom recently returned from Gujarat and West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the number of cases in the state to 176, an official said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state...

Cycling-New Paris-Roubaix race boosts women's cycling

The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the cycling calendar but female riders were able to celebrate the addition of a new race in 2020 when the International Cycling Union UCI unveiled its revised schedule on Tuesday.The first edition of...

Defence Minister reviews NCC work in COVID-19 crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday reviewed the work of the National Cadet Corps NCC in preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Defence Ministry said. The minister held a video conference with 17 NCC Directorates located all over the ...

33-year-old policewoman found dead; accused husband, also a cop, kills self

A Delhi Police head constable shot himself dead allegedly after killing his wife, also a police personnel, officials said on Tuesday. They said while the 33-year-old woman constables body was found inside a car in south Delhis Lodhi Colo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020