What is happening in Gujarat is 'painful tragedy': Yechury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 00:18 IST
The CPI(M) Tuesday raised concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat and said what was happening there was a "painful tragedy". The pandemic killed 39 people in a single day in Ahmedabad, according to a government data, taking the death toll to 273 in the state, while 349 new cases were reported on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of cases to 4,425 in the state.

"Gujarat is worrying. A state BJP has ruled since 1995, Modi ruled as CM touting the Gujarat Model, tells its story of poor governance, wrong priorities - building statues & PR campaigns over improving public health. People of the state are now paying the price: A painful tragedy," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet. The Left leader also raised concerns over the rising cases in the country and questioned the effectiveness of the lockdown in restricting the spread of the pandemic. The health ministry Tuesday said that 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in a day, the highest increase in a single day. Yechury also demanded that Indians being repatriated from abroad be tested for coronavirus before being allowed to board flights "How can there be any debate on this? A single positive case can affect the full planeload. Tests must be conducted,” he said tagging a report of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan demanding the same.

