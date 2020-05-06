Left Menu
Civil Aviation Ministry website crashes

The website of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) crashed on Wednesday due to unprecedented traffic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:11 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

"The MoCA website is down due to unprecedented traffic. Team NIC is working on it. Details regarding evacuation flights will be put up on the Air India website soon. Kindly check there directly. Our apologies for the inconvenience caused," the ministry tweeted.

The MoCA on Monday informed that 443 flights have been operated under 'Lifeline Udan' by Air India, Alliance Air, IAF and private carriers to transport essential medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. (ANI)

