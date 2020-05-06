Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:52 IST
Maha to ramp up ICU beds, seeks Central facilities in state

Maharashtra, which is battling surge in COVID-19 cases, has requested the hospitals under the Railways, the Army and other Central undertakings to make their facilities in the state available to the government which is planning to ramp up the number of ICU beds. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday said CM Uddhav Thackeray was personally talking to the higher authorities concerned for getting more ICU beds for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

"As a part of planning, the State Government has requested hospitals, institutions & buildings under the management of the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army, Navy and other Central Gov. undertakings to make their facilities available across Maharashtra," it said. The government stated that it had been fighting a war against coronavirus for the past few months, and so far has managed to contain its spread through various measures.

It further said that the number of tests is being significantly increased, and hence, the patient count is rising. "The numbers of patients being cured and discharged has also increased," the statement said.

A total of 2,819 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state after recovery, a state government official had said on Tuesday. "Since the Centre has projected rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases in May, the state government has created isolation and ICU facilities in Mumbai and Pune," it said.

Mumbai, its metropolitan region, and areas under the municipal corporations of Pune and Pimri-Chinchwad account for the maximum number of the total 15,525 COVID-19 cases reported till May 5. "In Mumbai, such (quarantine) facilities have been set up in Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Nehru Science Center, Nehru Planetarium, Goregaon Exhibition Centre, BKC, Richardson Krudas factory land near JJ hospital. Private hospitals have also earmarked some of their facilities for ICU (beds)," the statement said.

