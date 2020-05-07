Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Jharkhand, more special trains to be run for Bihar, WB people stranded in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:12 IST
After Jharkhand, more special trains to be run for Bihar, WB people stranded in TN

The Tamil Nadu government has prepared a list of patients and stranded guests from Bihar and West Bengal and said they will be sent home by a special train in a day or two. "We have gathered the particulars of all those hailing from Bihar and West Bengal including patients at CMC Vellore and migrant guests. They will be sent by a special train today or tomorrow," Mangat Ram Sharma, the nodal officer appointed by Tamil Nadu government to oversee the movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown to and from the States and Union Territories told P T I.

A Tahsildar in Vellore, engaged in enumerating the stranded persons said initial figures indicated that about 1,500 migrant workers from Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand are still stranded in the district. They would leave by special trains.

"The higher officials have planned to operate three special trains - two on Thursday and the third on Saturday - for the three states," he said. On Wednesday night, the first special train,arranged by the Tamil Nadu government on the request of the Jharkhand government,left to Jharkhand from Katpadi in Vellore district.

It willreach the Hatia station in Ranchi on Friday morning. The nearly 22 coaches, carrying about 1,140 persons including large number of patients and their attendants stranded in CMC, enforced physical distancing.

All passengers were screened for symptoms at the station. Most of them were brought to the Katpadi station from marriage halls and lodges where they were temporarily lodged, in sanitised vehicles.PTI CORVGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and Europe spar over next stage of aircraft subsidy dispute

The United States said there was no valid basis for the European Union to retaliate against U.S. goods in a long-running subsidy row after Boeing lost state tax breaks, but the EU said it was pressing ahead with its demand for tariffs. The ...

Robert De Niro wants to play Andrew Cuomo in pandemic-themed film

Whenever a film based on the coronavirus pandemic will be made, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro says he would like to play the role of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been receiving global praise for his leadership during the COVID...

Four men arrested for burglary at a factory in Okhla Phase -1 amid lockdown

Four people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a company in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase-1 during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Rajesh 20, Ram Babu 20, Chandan 22 and Shivam 18, al...

Poland's president says he hopes for election as soon as possible

Polands President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that he hopes the countrys presidential election will be held as soon as possible, after members of the ruling alliance agreed to postpone the vote first scheduled for May 10. Polands ruling L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020