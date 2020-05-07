172 stranded Sikkim residents return to state

172 stranded Sikkim residents return to statePTI | Gangtok | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:54 IST
A total of 172 Sikkim residents stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown returned to the state on Thursday, taking the total number of returnees to 335, an official release said on Thursday. The 172 persons were brought in state-run buses from Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal, it said.
They were screened at Melli and Rangpo check-posts and placed under institutional quarantine for 14 days, the release said. A total of 6,084 stranded Sikkim residents have registered themselves with the state government's portal for returning to their homes, it added.
