Maha: Pune Fire brigade driver tests positive for coronavirus

A fire brigade personnel in Punecity in Maharashtra has tested positive for novel coronavirus,a senior official said on Friday

The fireman went to a private hospital on Monday toget himself checked for some other ailment, and as part ofprocedure, his samples were sent for coronavirus testing andthe report returned positive on Thursday, Pune fire brigadechief Prashant Ranpise said

"He is a fire tender driver. All his contacts havebeen quarantined," he added.