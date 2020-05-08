Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second Shramik Special train from Delhi leave for Bihar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 19:12 IST
Second Shramik Special train from Delhi leave for Bihar

The second Shramik Special train from the national capital left for Bihar's Muzzafarpur on Friday with 1,200 stranded migrant workers on board, official said. The workers were ferried to the New Delhi Railway station mostly in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, and in some cases in police vans from shelters homes run by the city government.

"The second Shramik Special train has left Delhi for Muzzafarpur. This train is carrying 1,200 passengers," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted. Labour Minister Gopal Rai said that fare for all passengers will be borne by the Delhi government. The first batch of passengers from Delhi was ferried to Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Thursday. More Shramik Special trains from Delhi to different states are likely to be arranged in the coming days.

Around 350 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 100 state government staffers and around 200 railway personnel are coordinating with each other to successfully transport these migrants back home, officials said. The train with 24 coaches with around 50 passengers in each was delayed by almost an hour while following protocols laid down to prevent spread of the respiratory infection.

At the station, railway officials and police ensured that passengers strictly followed social distancing. However, there were many who were not in shelter homes but had filled forms to go back to their native states. Some had come to the station with a hope that they would be allowed to board the train.

Manish Kumar (24) had managed to reach the station, but was asked to go back as his name did not figure in the list of passengers. A dejected Kumar said he had planned to go to home in Muzzafarpur in Bihar on March 24, but could not due to the lockdown. He has been laid off by his firm that deals in exports and imports.

"I had filled a form online on May 2 and it showed it was successfully submitted. But I did not receive any response after that. Now I neither have any job nor any place to live. I thought that I could go back home this time but even that does not look possible," he said..

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some White House staff to wear masks after valet tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing face masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked whether those who...

Coronavirus: Centre assures SC of appropriate steps to deal with harassment of NE people

The Centre on Friday assured the Supreme Court that appropriate measures will be taken by it to deal with incidents of harassment and racial discrimination meted out to the people of North-Eastern region over their physical features and wro...

Mexico car exports, production nosedive amid coronavirus crisis

Mexico auto production and exports plummeted in April, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic forced shut car manufacturing plants and sapped consumer demand for new vehicles. Production plung...

Thailand agrees to remove China, S Korea from COVID high-risk countries list

Thailands Health Minister says the government has agreed to remove China and South Korea from its official list of countries at high-risk for COVID-19 infections because their daily case counts have dropped to the single-digit level. Anutin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020