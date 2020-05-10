Sanitisation drive by NDMC on Flag Staff road

Sanitisation drive by NDMC on Flag Staff roadPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 11:39 IST
Municipal leaders, including mayor of the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), on Sunday took part in a sanitisation drive outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Flagstaff Road here. The sanitisation exercise is part of the NDMC's campaign to prevent spread of COVID-19, said Jai Prakash, chairman of the standing committee of NDMC.
"We have been sanitising the whole municipal area with mechanical and manual spray of sanitisers. So, we are here on Flagstaff road which comes under the NDMC's jurisdiction," Jai Prakash said. The municipal corporation has deployed nearly 40 large truck mounted power sprays and around 40 smaller mechanical sprays, to cover roads, residential areas, markets and other public places under the NDMC, he said.
ALSO READ
BJP MP announces reward for info on people with foreign travel history, Tablighi Jamaat members
BJP MPs from Bengal attack Mamata govt for its handling of coronavirus crisis
BJP MPs from Bengal attack Mamata govt for its handling of coronavirus crisis
Cong doing petty politics instead of helping people during COVID-19 crisis: BJP
Delhi govt will not allow any further relaxation in lockdown till May 3, except those permitted by Union home ministry: CM Arvind Kejriwal.