Lockdown: People on the move, Nashik highway sees traffic jam

Lockdown: People on the move, Nashik highway sees traffic jamPTI | Nashik | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:48 IST
The Mumbai-Agra highway passing through Nashik in Maharashtra witnessed a traffic jam early Sunday morning like in the days before the coronavirus-induced lockdown as hundreds of stranded people tried to make their way back to their native regions in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Eye-witnesses said people were either stuffed to the brim in private vehicles or were seen hailing passing vehicles to hitch rides, many of those on the roads not wearing masks and some too close to each other in violation of social distancing norms in place for the virus outbreak.
Similar scenes, including people walking in groups and cycling, were also witnessed on Nashik-Pune, Nashik-Aurangabad highways, they said. Several videos of the movement of migrants on these highways were circulated on social media as well.
While the Centre and states have been running Shramik Special trains to get stranded migrants back to their native towns and villages, the sheer numbers are overwhelming, agree officials, and many of them are preferring to take the unofficial route of private and public transport vehicles to leave..
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nashik
- Madhya Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- NashikPune
- Aurangabad
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt distributes wheat and rice to saffron ration card holders amid lockdown
Maharashtra's COVID-19 count rises to 6,817; death toll at 301
200 shanties gutted in major fire in Nashik slum; no casualty
Maharashtra reports 811 new COVID-19 cases; tally 7628. Death toll rises by 22 to 323: Health department.
Lt Gov's office reaches out to stranded students from Maharashtra