Left Menu
Development News Edition

No rush when vends reopened because illegal liquor sale continued during lockdown: Hooda

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:52 IST
No rush when vends reopened because illegal liquor sale continued during lockdown: Hooda
Bhupinder Singh Hooda (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday claimed that liquor was illegally being sold in Haryana during the lockdown and hence there was no rush when its sale was allowed on May 6. "When liquor vends opened in other states like Delhi, UP, Chhattisgarh, there were long queues and vends at some places had to be closed.

"But no such scene was witnessed in Haryana and the reason for this was that liquor smuggling was going on and liquor was being illegally sold during the lockdown," he said. The former chief minister said it was a "serious issue" and the government should thoroughly probe it.

During a video conference with reporters, Hooda, the leader of the opposition, was also asked about the huge stock of liquor missing from a godown in Sonipat and the SIT probe ordered by the state government. Asked if a liquor scam has taken place under political patronage, he said, "I cannot hold anyone guilty or innocent, this is for the SIT to probe." "But if it is felt that the SIT cannot prove it, then this matter should be probed by a sitting judge of the high court," he added.

On the recently announced 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat' crop diversification scheme by the Haryana government, Hooda said it was not the right move as it would deprive a large number of farmers of cultivating the paddy crop. He said farmers are already facing a lot of hardship due to lockdown and it was not the right time to "experiment" with schemes.

He said the Congress party was not against water conservation efforts of the government, but they cannot impose a decision on farmers without a viable alternatives. He also demanded a rollback of the hike in bus fare and an increase of VAT on diesel and petrol prices.

Hooda said he has been saying that the opposition will extend full cooperation to the government in its fight against the coronavirus, but it cannot support them if they take "anti-people decisions". "I am of the belief that we can move ahead and resolve things with dialogue, the government must also not take any major decision without consultation," Hooda said.

He maintained that in a recent all-party meeting with the chief minister on the COVID situation he had said that the state can borrow to provide relief to the poor, farmers, daily wagers. "I said the government can borrow but it should not burden common sections… If they have to impose tax they can impose on the super-rich, but they should not burden sections like daily wagers, common people, farmers," he said.

On ongoing wheat procurement, he said the lifting process was going on at a "snail's pace" and so far procurement of only 57 lakh metric tonne has been made, out of which only 29 LMT has been lifted from the mandis. "I had suggested to the government that as schools and colleges were unlikely to reopen before July-August, so their buildings should be made temporary storage places," he said.

Mustard procurement so far was also slow, he said, adding at some places farmers had to dispose of their crop by resorting to distress sale. Asked to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an audit of the PM-CARES Fund, saying the account of money received and spent be made public, he said: "When we fight the battle against COVID, these questions are bound to be raised".

However, when asked whether he agrees with what Gandhi said, Hooda, who did not specifically comment on what his party leader has demanded, and speaking generally, said, "I am not of this thought that any controversy should be raised today. But I do say that tomorrow they (government) will have to give account".

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

177 new mandis integrated with eNAM platform for marketing agricultural produce

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday unveiled integration of 177 new mandis with National Agriculture Market eNAM to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online p...

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this: PM Modi.

Entire world feels India has been able to successfully protect itself from COVID-19, states played major role in this PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020