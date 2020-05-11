Kuwait joins Saudi move to reduce oil supply in June with 80,000 bpd cut

Kuwait joins Saudi move to reduce oil supply in June with 80,000 bpd cutReuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:54 IST
Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia on Monday in announcing fresh oil production cuts to be implemented in June, state news agency KUNA reported, citing Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel.
Kuwait will slash production by 80,000 barrels per day in June, on top of the cuts already agreed under a pact by the OPEC+ group of major oil producing countries, the agency reported al-Fadhel as saying.
