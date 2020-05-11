Left Menu
Development News Edition

Potential for new breakthrough in trade, science in post-COVID-19: Minister Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:14 IST
Potential for new breakthrough in trade, science in post-COVID-19: Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said there will be potential for new breakthrough in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas in after the coronavirus crisis ends. Addressing the Indo-Bangladesh virtual conference organised by ASSOCHAM, Singh said, in the last six years, the northeastern region has made up for several lapses of the past because for the first time, the region received equal attention on par with the other parts of the country.  New paradigms will emerge after the coronavirus pandemic is over with the potential for new breakthrough in economy, trade, scientific research and several other diverse areas, he said at the video conference.

Among those who attended the conference were Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguli Das. Referring to the development initiatives taken in the northeast, the Union Minister for the Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) said such steps not only instilled confidence among the people but also raised the capacity to engage with other parts of India as well as countries across the eastern borders.  As for Bangladesh, Singh said, the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting, which was earlier a tedious task.

The minister said this should have been done four-and-half decades ago, right at the time of birth of Bangladesh, but possibly it was not the priority of the earlier governments. Referring to the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, Singh said it is far more easier to do business with Bangladesh than with many other countries.

In addition, he said, the northeastern region has a critical role to play to boost trade and business between the two countries.   In the emerging scenario, the minister said bamboo from the Northeast is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent, particularly countries like Bangladesh..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Need to look for new opportunities to galvanise tech sector growth: Vardhan to scientists

With the economy reeling under the coronavirus crisis, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday exhorted scientists to prepare for a stronger recovery through self-reliance and look for new opportunities to galvanize in the t...

Total 6,00 stranded people returns Ladakh amid lockdown

Over 1,300 stranded Ladakhis, including students, reached here on Monday, taking the total number of those evacuated from different parts of the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown to over 6200, a spokesperson said. The latest group, belongi...

COVID-19 contact tracing app Aarogya Setu has alerted 1.4 lakh users: official; govt mulls making it mandatory for air passengers

Aarogya Setu, the mobile application to help track COVID-19 patients, has alerted around 1.4 lakh users in the country about a possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected persons, an official said on Monday, even as the governme...

Tata Starbucks resumes takeaway, home delivery services in 8 cities

Tata Starbucks on Monday said it has resumed take away and home delivery services in selected stores in eight cities. Amid the lockdown, Tata Starbucks is beginning the process of re-opening responsibly and serving its customers in multiple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020