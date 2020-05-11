Kerala seeks "flexiblity" in making changes in lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:21 IST
guidelines, wants public transport, Metro transport Thiruvananthapuram, May 11 (PTI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday suggested to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thatstates should have the "flexiblity" in changing lockdown guidelines and allowing public and Metro rail services by following social distancing norms, except in red zones. Vijayan, who spoke during the video conference held by Modi with state Chief Ministers, also suggested that anti body test be conductedon expatriates before they arrive here from various countries.

"Kerala has a substantial population of Non Residents staying abroad. Some of them are coming back in special flights and many more are likely to come back. Wheneverthey are transported by special flights, they should be subjected to antibody test prior to boarding", he said adding there was a possibility of many travellers getting infected if this was not done.

"We are already facing a situation wherein five positive cases were reportedfrom passengers who came to the state in chartered flights last week", he said. As states werefacing challenges of COVID-19in different degrees,each one should have the "flexiblity"in making reasonable changes in lockdownrelated guidelines within theirrespective jurisidiction, he said.

After assessing the situation prevailing in a state, the respective states should have the flexiblity to allow public transport, subject to social distancing norms and restrictions within districts, he said. The Chief Minister suggested that Metro rail transport be allowed in cities other than inRed zones, subject to similar restrictions Three wheeler transport can also be allowed subject to capacity restrictions after considering the situation in a district by the state governments, he said.

Vijayan also wanted states to be allowed to operate Industrial and Trade establishments, taking into consideration the ground situation, but with restrictions like social distancing in areas, except containment zones. On the lines of Shramikspecial trains to take migrant workers back to their states, Vijayan also wanted special trains to bring back Keralites stranded in various states.

Pointing out that the state has already demanded a special train from Delhi to Kerala, mainly for students, he said tickets for these trains should be issued according to the registrations made with the state government. This is because the state had given priority to students, those with medical emergencies, aged people and likewise.

However, railways have started online bookings regardless of the state's registration,he said, adding this would only help undermine Kerala's efforts to curb spread of COVID-19. Kerala also wanted non-stop trains from Mumbai, Ahemedabad, Kolkatta, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru to bring back its people stranded due to the lockdown.

The Chief Minister said those arriving in Kerala from other states or abroad are effectively monitored in home quarantine by government departments and Local Self Government institutions,he said..

