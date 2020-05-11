Rajasthan CM seeks job guarantee scheme for urban poor

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an employment guarantee scheme for the urban poor, saying they have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown. In a video conference with the prime minister, Gehlot said the lockdown has badly affected daily wagers due to which the Centre should come up with an employment generation scheme for the urban poor on the lines of the MGNREGA.

He also demanded powers to decide coronavirus zones, a state release said. Seeking a financial package, the chief minister said the states' revenue has been adversely hit by the lockdown, making it difficult for them to combat the crisis without the Centre's support. "It is needed that the centre provides a comprehensive economic stimulus package at the earliest," he said, adding that all sectors such as MSMEs, services, tourism and real state needed the government support.

Gehlot said in the next phase, the states should be given the right to determine coronavirus zones. The states should be empowered to decide which activity should be allowed or restricted at the local level, Gehlot said. Gehlot also sought an increase in the states' borrowing limit from three to five per cent of state GDP.

The CM demanded assistance in tackling the locust attack. He also highlighted the works done by the state government. He said the state government has strengthened its health infrastructure in the time of crisis. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other senior officials were present in the video conference..