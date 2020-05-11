Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat scribe booked on sedition charge for news item on CM

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:20 IST
Gujarat scribe booked on sedition charge for news item on CM

An editor of a Gujarati news portal has been booked on the charge of sedition for uploading a news item suggesting that BJP high-command may remove Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from his post and replace him with Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, police said on Monday. An FIR was registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch on Friday against Dhaval Patel, the editor of news portal Face Of Nation, under section 124-a (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Disaster Management Act, a senior officer said.

"As a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Patel has been detained, not arrested, and sent to SVP Hospital for COVID-19 test," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BV Gohil. As per the FIR, Patel published a story on his news portal on May 7 suggesting a change of guard in the state. The piece even claimed that Mandaviya has been called by the BJP high-command to discuss the same.

The article further claimed that the high command was not happy with Rupani's handling of coronavirus crisis in the state..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Evaluation for Odisha class 10 board exams to resume from May 20

Evaluation of answer sheets of Matriculation Class 10 Examinations in Odisha will resume from May 20, the states Board of Secondary Education BSE said on Monday. The Matriculation Examinations for Odia medium schools were held in February-M...

Trump faces virus at White House amid push to 'reopen' US

As he encourages the country to reopen, President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic. T...

France: Ex-president investigated for alleged sexual assault

The public prosecutors office in Paris said Monday that it has opened a preliminary investigation of a sexual assault accusation against 94-year-old former French President Valery Giscard dEstaing. The probe involves a German journalists al...

Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion and even satire.The Uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020