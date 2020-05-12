MP: Digvijaya Singh's food facility shut after COVID-19 scare

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh's community kitchen supplying food packets during the lockdown was forced to shut after a former MLA, from whose premises the facility was being run, tested positive for coronavirus. The food facility was being run from a building owned by the former MLA, who tested positive for coronavirus, a source in the Congress said.

"We are forced to close our community kitchen, as the premises from where it was being run, was stopped on the directives of the local administration. The coronavirus has knocked the doors of the facility," Singh said in a statement on Tuesday. The facility distributed over five lakh food packets during the COVID-19 crisis, he said, adding that nearly 50 persons of his office and kitchen were associated with this facility and all of them had tested negative for the infection.

"We have still decided to quarantine ourselves for the safety of others," he added..