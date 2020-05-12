Left Menu
Kerala Cartoon Academy salutes nurses through wall art in Thrissur which reported India's first COVID-19 case

On the occasion of World Nurses Day, the Kerala Cartoon Academy on Tuesday paid a beautiful tribute to nurses by painting walls of Ramanilayam in Thrissur, the district which reported the first COVID-19 case in the country.

12-05-2020
The government selected Thrissur for the event as it was the first district in Kerala to report COVID-19 case. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The government selected Thrissur for the event as it was the first district in Kerala to report a COVID-19 case after the person who returned from Wuhan in China tested positive for the virus in January. Cartoonists painted the walls to express solidarity with COVID-19 fighters and to give out a "break the chain" message through their art.

The walls of Ramanilayam came alive with dedications not just to the nurses but also to all frontline warriors including healthcare staff, sanitation workers and police and also messages spreading awareness among people and emphasising the need to wear masks and follow social distancing in public places. Cartoon Academy chairman K Unnikrishnan, secretary Anoop Radhakrishnan, senior cartoonists Mohandas, Ratheesh Ravi, Suresh Da Vinci, Madhus, TS Santhosh, Priyaranjini, Dinraj and Shakir Eravakkad were among those who participated in the event. (ANI)

