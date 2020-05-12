Left Menu
Country disappointed by PM Modi's failure to address migrants' woes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:10 IST
Country disappointed by PM Modi's failure to address migrants' woes

The Congress on Tuesday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address as one that gave the country a headline and said the nation is disappointed by his "failure" to address the woes of millions of migrants. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the mammoth heartbreaking human tragedy of migrant workers walking back home needed compassion, care and safe return.

"Dear PM, What you said today gives the country and the media a HEADLINE," he said on Twitter. "When the 'blank page' is filled with 'Heartfelt help of people', the nation and Congress party will respond.

"India is deeply disappointed by your utter lack of empathy, sensitivity and failure to address the woes of millions of migrant workers," he said in a series of tweets.

