PM failed to address burning issues of migrants woes, hunger: CPI(M)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to address burning issues of migrants woes and hunger plaguing lakhs of Indians, the CPI(M) said on Tuesday. The Left party's reaction came after Modi's address to the nation in which he announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package and indicated that the coronavirus-induced lockdown would be extended. It has not been explained how the package will be used, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

"There were no details from the PM and to make any statement without these details is difficult. He also announced lockdown 4.0 but again did not give any details. These things need to be cleared," he said in a video message. Referring to Modi's address where he spoke of self-reliance, Yechury said that the prime minister also needs to clarify how this self-reliance will come under these circumstances.

He asked why the prime minister did not address the issue of migrants who are walking home due to the lockdown. "Thousands are walking home, hungry and even dying. We were expecting some relief for them. Where is their free travel? Lakhs are going hungry they need food. I am disappointed that these burning issues were not addressed,”said Yechury.

