Left Menu
Development News Edition

9,000 more houses to be Warmer Kiwi Homes with $56 million boost

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme is part of Labour’s Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Green Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:39 IST
9,000 more houses to be Warmer Kiwi Homes with $56 million boost
Minister Woods says Warmer Kiwi Homes also provides a lot of jobs and is good for the New Zealand economy. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund ensures an estimated 9,000 additional New Zealand houses will be Warmer Kiwi Homes with a $56 million boost to the Government's insulation and heating programme, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said.

"Insulation and heating help to prevent respiratory illness, and the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme protects the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Over 20,000 insulation and heating retrofits have already been delivered since Warmer Kiwi Homes were launched in July 2018 and today's announcement will ensure more low-income people will get a chance to have a warmer, drier, healthier home."

"The existing programme already covers two-thirds of the cost of insulation and/or heating retrofits, but we know that coming up with the rest of the money to get retrofits done, is still out of reach for many low-income people and families.

"That's why we are increasing the grant proportion available for low-income households from 67% to 90% of the costs of insulation and/or heating retrofit to deliver an estimated 9,000 additional retrofits.

"We're also proud of the significant third-party funding that has been leveraged through the programme to date. With the Government now meeting 90% of the cost, we expect that top-ups from third-party community organisations will make retrofits free of charge to many applicants.

The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme is part of Labour's Confidence and Supply Agreement with the Green Party.

The Greens' Housing Spokesperson Marama Davidson says ensuring low-income people are not shut out of well-insulated homes with good, efficient heating sources is vital.

"By insulating homes and providing efficient heating systems, we're helping to ensure that no one is forced to live in a cold, damp home, which we know leads to poor health outcomes.

"Investing in quality insulation and efficient systems is a win for people, the planet, and the economy. This investment has long been advocated for by the Greens."

Minister Woods says Warmer Kiwi Homes also provides a lot of jobs and is good for the New Zealand economy.

"90 companies are contracted to deliver Warmer Kiwi Homes and employ over 1,300 contractors across their businesses.

"Today's announcement will provide confidence in the viability of this important sector as we recover from the impact of COVID-19.

"It's also worth pointing out that over 90% of the insulation products installed through Warmer Kiwi Homes are manufactured in New Zealand. By driving more activity through the programme we are supporting jobs up the sector's supply chain," said Megan Woods.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Wage Subsidy Scheme paying out $10 billion to support NZ businesses

Budget 2020 provides for further assistance for businesses and their staff who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the Wage Subsidy Scheme has been enormously successful, paying out more than 10...

Audible and DC announce powerhouse cast for highly anticipated 'The Sandman'

Audio entertainment platform Audible Inc. on Wednesday, announced the star-studded cast of the first-ever, exclusive audio adaptation of New York Times best-selling graphic novel series The Sandman. The adaptation will be written by Neil Ga...

26 stranded persons return to Nagaland in special train

A group of 26 stranded persons returned to Nagaland in an Assam-bound special train from Delhi on Thursday morning, officials said. This was the first batch of stranded persons to return to Nagaland in a train, they said.The group alighted ...

'It's just too long': Watson slams BBL's length

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has criticised the length of the Big Bash League BBL, saying that the length is just too long and quality of cricket has been put on the back burner. Intially BBL used to have 32 group games, but du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020