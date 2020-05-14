Delhi govt suggests Centre opening of up eco activities in Delhi significantly

The Delhi government on Thursday suggested to the Centre opening of markets, shopping complexes and operation of buses and metro services to start economic activities in the city significantly from May 18 after the third phase of the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown ends. The suggestions submitted to the Centre on Thursday evening also recommended restarting construction activities and allowing movement of labourers within the city, sources told PTI.

The nationwide lockdown was imposed from March 25 to April 14, then extended to May 3 and again to May 17 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. There were clear indications of extension of the lockdown with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying that "lockdown-4" will have completely different contours and rules.

Delhi on Thursday recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, with 472 fresh infections, the health department said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital is now 8,470. The death toll due to the coronavirus is 115, it said. The cumulative toll is as per the case sheets received from hospitals, and after being audited by the death committee, the department said in a bulletin. Of the total number of deceased patients, 59 were aged 60 and above, accounting for over 51 per cent of the fatalities, it said. Thirty-four of them were aged between 50-59 and 22 were below 50 years of age, the bulletin said. On operation of transport services post May 17, the sources said the Delhi government has suggested that taxis with two passengers will be allowed. In buses, 20 passengers are likely to be allowed to travel with strict social distancing norms, they said. "The government has suggested that opening of markets, complexes and malls should be allowed in Delhi. However, shops engaged in non-essential items in shopping complexes and malls should be allowed to operate on odd-even basis," a source said. In next two-three days, the government will come out with a standard operating procedure to allow economic activities from Monday in the national capital. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said different economic activities will be allowed in the city from May 18 based on decisions taken by the Centre on lockdown relaxation. Though the lockdown has been place in Delhi since March 23, malls, theatres, restaurants were shut before that. In the past, Kejriwal had highlighted the adverse impact of the lockdown on the city government's exchequer. He also said people will have to be ready to live with coronavirus. "The country, including Delhi, has been closed for the last one and a half months due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown. It was easy to close, but we have to work very hard to open up the economy. We usually do hard work. The coming times are very difficult," Kejriwal said in an online briefing. On resuming activities from May 18, when the third phase of country-wide lockdown which began on March 25 ends, Kejriwal said he had sought suggestions from Delhiites on lockdown relaxations. He said most people suggested that schools, colleges, barber shops, spa, salons, cinema halls and swimming pools should not be opened post May 17, and there should be just limited operation of metro services. Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws should be allowed to operate in the city but with social-distancing, he said, adding that most market associations advocated opening of markets on odd-even basis. "Some people said malls can open by allowing opening of one-third shops," he said. Some suggestions were in favour of closure of hotels, but most of them advocated opening of restaurants through which home-delivery of food and take-away facility can be allowed, Kejriwal said. The number of containment zones have gone down to 78 in the city. The Delhi government on Thursday closed the Ghazipur fruit and vegetable auction yard for two days for sanitisation, after two COVID-19 cases were reported from the wholesale market, leading to fears among traders.

This is the first time that COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Ghazipur mandi, an official said. The cases at the Gazipur market comes days after at least 16 COVID-19 cases were reported from the Azadour fruits and vegetable mandi, the biggest wholesale market in Asia.

There are about 450 shops in the Ghazipur mandi and more than 2,500 people work there. A policeman posted at a police station in southeast Delhi too was infected with the coronavirus. The Delhi Police has recorded over 100 COVID-19 cases including death of a police constable last week. A Delhi Police constable and his nine-month pregnant wife had tested positive earlier this month. On a positive note, the wife of the constable delivered a baby last week. The baby has tested negative for coronavirus. In another development, the Haryana government gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that movement of people engaged in essential services, including government and private doctors, officials of police and courts, will be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on production of e-passes. The Haryana government had sealed its borders along Delhi. With its functioning affected due to coronavirus, the Delhi University will hold examinations for its final year post graduate and under graduate students from July 1. If the COVID-19 outbreak does not normalise, it will adopt 'Open Book' mode to conduct the tests..