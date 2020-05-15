Left Menu
Maha: Two infants recover from COVID-19 in Kalyan

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 11:53 IST
Two infants were among 51 COVID-19 patients who recovered from the deadly infection at Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday. As many as 51 COVID-19 patients, including a one- month-old baby girl and a two-month-old baby boy, were discharged from different hospitals, following their recovery, said Madhuri Phopale, public relations officer of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, Thane district witnessed its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 201 people testing positive for the virus. With this, the count in the district has reached 2,903, of which 899 patients had recovered, 87 had died and 1,917 were undergoing treatment, a report stated.

According to latest data, most of the new cases were reported from Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Mira Bhayander. The coronavirus toll also rose from 80 to 87, with five deaths being reported from Thane city and two in other parts of the district, it stated.

Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a review meeting on Thursday, during which it was highlighted that 31 per cent of COVID-19 patients in the district had recovered from the infection. In a related development, Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda of the NCP was under quarantine after he came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, a district official said.

