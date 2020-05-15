BJP leader attacks Maharashtra govt, shares video of patients sleeping on floor of KEM hospital

Attacking Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra for providing inadequate healthcare facilities to patients, BJP leader Ram Kadam on Friday shared a video on Twitter of some patients at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital seen sleeping and sitting on the floor allegedly due to the unavailability of beds in the hospital. The BJP leader criticised the Shiv Sena led-state government for failing to provide required medical help.

In the 55 seconds video, patients and their family members were seen wearing masks and gloves while sitting on the floor of the hospital. BJP leader Kadam alleged that hospital beds were not available for them so they had to be on the floor.

"KEM hospital today 11.45 am .. video. you can see how no of patients are sitting on ground? No medical help? Nothing? So sad. Wil maharashtra govt wake up ?" Kadam said this in a tweet along the video posted.COVID-19 patients are being treated at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. Maharashtra is the worst-affected coronavirus state. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 27,524 confirmed COVID-19cases in the state including 6,059 patients who have recovered and 1,019 people who have died from the infection. (ANI)