Gujarat's COVID-19 count reaches 9,932

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 340 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,932, according to the state Health Department. Out of 9,932 total cases, 4,035 have been cured/discharged and 606 people have died, stated Gujarat's Health Department.

After Maharashtra, Gujarat is the second most affected state in the country due to COVID-19. With an increase of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 81,970 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated. With a rise in 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths now stands at 2,649. (ANI)

