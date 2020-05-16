PM condoles death of 24 migrant workers in UP road accident

PM condoles death of 24 migrant workers in UP road accidentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 11:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and said the government is carrying out relief work in full swing. At least 24 migrant laborers were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in UP's Auraiya district early Saturday morning.
"The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," the prime minister tweeted. "I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Uttar Pradesh
- Auraiya
- Auraiya district
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi wishes Russian counterpart 'early recovery' from coronavirus
PM Narendra Modi holds review meeting to discuss civil aviation sector: Official statement.
Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten: PM Narendra Modi condoles death of security men in Handwara encounter
Humanity is facing a major crisis; NAM can contribute in dealing with COVID-19: PM Narendra Modi at video-conference of NAM leaders.
PM Narendra Modi is enjoying support of all communities in fight against COVID-19: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav to PTI.